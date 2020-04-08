Relief distributed at Pirganj from JS Speaker’s personal fund





Relief materials, on behalf of Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, were distributed among poor families at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur district on Wednesday as they have been suffering following the outbreak of coronavirus.





The relief items were given from the personal fund of the Speaker, said a Parliament Secretariat handout.





The relief activities were conducted by Pirganj Upazila Chhatra League at her Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) constituency.





Each family was given 5kg rice, 5kg potato, 1kg lentil, 1 soap bar and 1 face-mask.





The relief items were distributed among 350 families in seven unions in the first phase, while these would be given to 450 families in the rest eight unions and one municipality in the second phase.





In a message, Dr Shirin Sharmin put emphasis on ensuring relief distribution keeping a special eye on the disadvantaged people like farmers, day-labourers, rickshaw- and van-pullers, transport workers, beggars, disabled people, street children, abandoned women or widows, transgender community and women.





She said the infection rate of novel coronavirus is on the rise in Bangladesh alongside many countries of the world. So, everybody will have to abide by the 31-point directive issued by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she added.





The Speaker urged all to stay home to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

