Diner Sheshe





"We met in the 7th grade on a school trip to Essel World. I thought he was really cute and wanted to talk to him, so I took his number from our consent forms and called him on his landline.





It was the first call that he had received from a girl! I made up an excuse and said that I was calling to ask him to join my dance group. He barely uttered a word and said, 'I'll let you know' and hung up. He never called back, but I couldn't stop thinking about him.





So, in the 8th grade, I called him again and said, 'I had made a promise that I'll never propose, but I'm breaking that promise today to tell you that I love you'. Again, all he said was 'okay' and hung up. Furious, I called him 5 days later demanding a reply and he said, 'yes'.





'Aren't you going to say 'I love you' back to me?' I asked. He said 'no' and hung up again. That's how our story started - with me proposing when we were 12!





We started hanging out in school after. We asked each other things like, 'What's your favorite color?'. In the 10th, he celebrated my birthday for me - he got chocolates for the whole class and made everyone sing happy birthday! Eventually, our friends started teasing us- they called us 'girlfriend boyfriend' and played FLAMES' with our names.





We were 23 when we went on our first official trip together to Igatpuri with our friends. And it was there that he got down on one knee and asked me to spend the rest of my life with him! 11 years later, I had finally got a proposal and my 'I love you' back!





We got married soon after, but even the night before the wedding rituals started, he snuck me out to his terrace and asked if I was ready to go from being his childhood friend to his wife and this time I was the one who couldn't muster anything but a 'yes'!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb

