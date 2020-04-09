Worldwide waffling





Amazon is likely to postpone its major shopping event, the Amazon Prime Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per a Reuters report, the event has been postponed to August. The Amazon Prime Day took place in July everywhere, this year too it was scheduled to take place on July 15. During the shopping fest, Amazon provides the best deals and discounts on the products on its platforms.In 2019, 175 million items were sold on Amazon in 18 countries and as per the company, the sale exceeded Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined during the Amazon Prime Day event.











Mahdi Noori, a young Afghan refugee in Iran, was left jobless when the factory where he'd worked cutting stone was shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. He had no money, was afraid of contracting the virus and had no options. So he headed home.He joined a large migration of some 200,000 Afghans and counting who have been flowing home across the border for weeks - from a country that is one of the world's biggest epicenters of the pandemic to an impoverished homeland that is woefully unprepared to deal with it.At the border, Noori lined up with thousands of other returning refugees earlier this month, crowded together waiting to cross.











After months of Quibi building up its roster with countless stars and absurdist premises, the streaming service of "quick bites" has finally arrived. The platform features abbreviated episodes only available on phones in order to cater to people with precious little time in between commitments - and yes, the timing of this launch during a nationwide quarantine is, to say the least, ironic. Nevertheless, Quibi is here and ready to entertain you, 6-10 minutes at a time, with a slate of strange, ambitious, and downright ridiculous shows.









Donald Trump's top trade adviser Peter Navarro got into a heated debate over the weekend in the White House's Situation Room after the nation's top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, questioned his science over the use of the yet-unproven malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19. Navarro, who is not officially part of the federal task force to fight the pandemic, used a stack of documents as a prop to push the drug's potential, which Fauci argued was not real scientific data.





Fauciasked, which triggered Navarro, who quickly became indignant, leading him to falsely accuse Fauci of disagreeing with the president over travel restrictions to China. Fauci, who is increasingly targeted by Trump surrogates for disagreeing with the president, was one of the first to agree with the travel restrictions.



Leave Your Comments