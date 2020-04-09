Netflix releases the trailer of 'Extraction'





As promised, the Extraction trailer is here. Netflix has unveiled a three-minute trailer for the Chris Hemsworth-led action thriller movie about weapons dealers and drug traffickers, from the makers of 'Avengers: Endgame'. Directed by Endgame's stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, off a script by Endgame's co-director Joe Russo which gives us our first proper look at the characters played by Extraction's other cast members.







The trailer has some household names like PankajTripathi ('Mirzapur'), PriyanshuPainyuli ('Bhavesh Joshi Superhero') who play the biggest drug lords of India and Bangladesh, GolshiftehFarahani (About Elly) is on the operations team, and David Harbour ('Stranger Things') makes an appearance as an advisor of sorts.







RandeepHooda ('Highway') appears for a split second in the 'Extraction' trailer, so you might very well miss him.Ever since the trailer was dropped, fans have been going crazy on social media and cannot wait to watch this movie soon.





