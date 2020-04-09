Matthew plays virtual bingo game





Making the bingo game even more interesting for the residents of a senior living facility in Texas, actor Matthew McConaughey became their special bingo caller for their virtual game. The 50-year-old actor, through video chat, joined the residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, an independent and assisted living facility outside of Austin, reported CNN.





The game was also joined by the 'Interstellar' actor's family to entertain the residents. "Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!" the facility posted on Facebook on Sunday. "Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink," CNN quoted the facility's post.







The actor and many other Hollywood stars are making best possible efforts to help and spread awareness about coronavirus. Last week, the actor had shared a video message.

