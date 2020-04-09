Tisha calls to combat C0VID-19





The entire world is now locked down due to coronavirus infection. It has an impact in the country as well. The government has imposed ban on going out of home without special needs to prevent the coronavirus infection.







The people who live from hand to mouth are in most troublesome. Many wealthy-powerful people are standing beside these people.





Actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha also extended a helping hand. At the same time, she urged all who are capable to stand beside the helpless people.





At the same time, she forbids everyone going out of the house during these calamitous times. She also urged all to adhere to the directives given by the government and the World Health Organization.





The actress said that countless people of the country lives hand to mouth. They need food security as they need health care. Volunteers of the Vidyanand Foundation are doing this wonderful work.





Besides, they are doing various tasks including dispersing drugs, dispensing PPE, destroying germs. We helped them with the funds, so you can do it from your place. Everyone should be safe abiding safety directives.

