Fatehi started working at 16



Nora Fatehi revealed that her family was not very well-off and she had no option but to contribute to the family income from a very young age. On KomalNahta's chat show 'Starry Nights Gen Y', she said that she has been working since she was in high school.





"My first-ever job was as a retail sales associate in a mall which was right next to my high school so I would finish my classes and go there. I was 16. I had to work for many reasons. There were a lot of financial issues in my family and I was supposed to be the one that would step up and be the breadwinner," she said.





From working at a clothing store to being a waitress to even selling lottery tickets, Nora has done it all. "I was working in a men's clothing store so I was selling suits, putting outfits together and all that. After that, I did numerous things. I worked as a waitress in restaurants, bars and shawarma places.







I worked in a telemarketing office, cold calling people and selling lottery tickets. 'Hi, ma'am, do you want to buy this ticket?' and 90 per cent of the time, they were like (imitates sound of phone hanging up). I worked on commission, I worked in McDonalds once. I did everything," she said.





---Agencies

Leave Your Comments