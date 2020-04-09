Avril to act on her own biopic





JannatulNayeemAvrilbecame the first champion in the 'Miss World Bangladesh Competition' in 2017. But the organizers took away her crown for the crime of hiding information about her previous marriage. She has been saying repeatedly that I am a victim of child marriage.







Yet, the critics did not leave her alone. Avril is still facing various obstacles.





Producer Noman Robin is making a movie about the life struggle of Avril. The name of the movie is 'Miss Whore bangladesh'. Avril herself will be acting in the story based on her life. About this, director Noman Robin said, "A girl was crowned the previous day and it was snatched away on the next day.







Maybe she was wrong to do so, when she comes on live and admits to her mistakes and says that she was a victim of child marriage, still she is subjected to criticism. She has been tortured as a teenager in various ways. There are still many obstacles she has to face.





Then some people mistreat her, call her a bad girl. How does that person feel then? How does she live? We do not want to forget about her mistakes and let her build a new life. Our film is based on this inhuman crime."







Noman Robin interviewed Avril's parents, locals, and teachers before making the movie. He even interviewed the groom for three hours on secret camera. The film's screenplay has been written over the past one year.







Noman added, "Avril came to me a year ago and told me the story of her life. She tells me to get another actor to act her role. But I tried convincing her to act in it. After not willing to act for a long time finally she gave in to our requests and has now agreed to act in it."

Leave Your Comments