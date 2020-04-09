Slum locked down after resident tests positive

A slum in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar was put under lockdown on Wednesday. -AA



A slum in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar was put under lockdown on Wednesday after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.





The resident of Motaharer slum, who is also a temporary worker of National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre, tested positive today, said Jan-e-Alam, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, reports UNB. There are around 300-350 families in the slum.







They locked the slum around 5pm, he added. Three more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 20, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).







Besides, 54 other people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the number of such cases in the country to 218, IEDCR said.

Leave Your Comments