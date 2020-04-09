Death warrant against Majed



A Dhaka court has issued a death warrant against Abdul Majed, a convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, opening the way for his execution.





Dhaka District and Sessions Judge Md Helal Chowdhury issued the warrant after Majed was taken to the court on Wednesday.





Mazed was arrested in Mirpur on Tuesday, four decades after the murder.





Abdul Majed, a key fugitive convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was sent to jail following his arrest on Tuesday. Court officials subsequently headed to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj with the warrant, where Majed has been kept since his arrest.







The court has stopped its regular activities like other offices in the country during the lockdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus epidemic from spreading. It is only addressing the emergency issues.





While courts, like most other institutions, have remained closed during the coronavirus lockdown, the Dhaka District and Sessions Judges Court convened on Wednesday with special permission from the Supreme Court to issue the death warrant.





"Initially, the court was unable to take action against Majed," Mohammed Saifur Rahman, spokesperson of the apex court, told bdnews24.com.





