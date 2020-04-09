Benazir Ahmed, new IGP



The government has appointed Dr Benazir Ahmed as the new inspector general of police (IGP).





The Home Ministry issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday appointing Benazir, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), to assume the new office while order will come into effect from April 15. Besides, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has been appointed as the new RAB director general, the circular said, reports BSS.





Dr Benazir Ahmed will replace Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary. He was serving as the DG of RAB - the elite anti-crime force - since January 2015. Benazir served in the UN missions in Bosnia and Kosovo where he served as the Contingent Commander, Bangladesh Police Contingent.





He also worked as the Chief of "Mission Management and Support Section", Police Division, Department of Peace Keeping Operations, United Nations Headquarters, New York, USA and as the OIC of the Police Division of UNDPKO.





Joining Bangladesh Police Service as Assistant Superintendent of Police in February 1988, Benazir served in various capacities in Bangladesh Police where he showed his professionalism, dedication and excellence.





He served as Superintendent of Police in various districts, Deputy Police Commissioner of North-Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police-Police Headquarters, Deputy Inspector General (Finance) and Deputy Inspector General (Admin and Op) - Police Headquarters and Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.





Benazir also had the opportunity to serve as Chief Instructor in Bangladesh Police Academy, Sardah and as Commandant of Police Training Center, Tangail.





He received professional trainings at home and abroad including the trainings on comprehensive security response to terrorism, Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies, Hawaii, United State of America; intelligence analysis & assessment, Charles Strut University, Canberra, Australia in association with Australian Crime Commission & Australian Federal Police; anti money laundering & financing of terrorism, IMF Regional Training Center, Singapore; and HR management, UN Training Center in New York, USA.





Benazir has been accorded with accolades, awards and medals for his outstanding professionalism and dedication, among which are: Inspector General Police Exemplary Good Service Badge; UN Medal for the Service for Peace in Bosnia-1996, in Kosovo-2003, UN HQ, USA-2009; and outstanding Bangladesh Police Medal, (BPM) in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.





Leave Your Comments