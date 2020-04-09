Mayor Ivy for curfew in Narayanganj



Narayanganj city Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy has said, the ongoing lockdown in her city is not working as expected because the people lack awareness.





She told The Asian Age,'' Narayanganj is a populous city. People are still roaming on alleyways. They are not so conscious.'' Is curfew an alternative to lockdown? She replied in the positive and said, '' I appealed to the government on March 22 to come forward with stricter measures.'' Mayor Ivy further said,'' If the virus spreads largely, it will be difficult to contain the situation.''





''People don't realize what lockdown is. The word curfew is more effective to curb the movement of people. The situation is worsening. A taskforce led by armed forces should be formed immediately,'' she added.







In Narayanganj, a good number of people have been tested positive for coronavirus.





Meanwhile, Narayanganj's Deputy Commissioner Jasim Uddin, Police Super Jayedul Alam and Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz are not attending offices and are on self-isolation, reliable sources confirmed it to The Asian Age.







Altogether, 218 people have been infected with coronavirus in Bangladesh. Of them, 123 are from Dhaka and 46 are from Narayanganj.





The virus has so far killed 20 people. Of the ill fated, two are from Narayanganj.





