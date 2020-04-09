Coronavirus: RMG worker, banker among 3 new Chattogram cases





A readymade garment worker and a banker are among three people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Chattogram, taking the number of confirmed cases in the port city to five.





The RMG worker works at a factory on Sagarika Road while the banker from Sitakunda was posted in Narayanganj. The third patient, a woman, is a resident of Halishahar.





They are aged between 40 and 50 years.





Detection of new cases has prompted the local administration to put eight houses and three shops under lockdown, Dr Hasan Shahriar, Chattogram divisional director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said Wednesday night.





He said they collected 60 samples for test on Wednesday and three of them turned out to be positive.





The administration locked down two houses in Halishahar and Pahartali and six more in Sitakunda around midnight to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Leave Your Comments