Coronavirus cases pass 15 lakh; death toll tops 88,000





The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 88,502 as of Thursday morning.

Besides, it has infected 1,518,719 people around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,099,628 are currently being treated with 48,079 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 330,589 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported three more coronavirus deaths and 54 new cases.





The country has so far confirmed 218 cases and 20 deaths.

