Coronavirus: Restrictions imposed on vehicular movement





As the number of Covid-19 cases is on a gradual rise in the country, the local administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles throughout the district of Khulna.





Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain announced the restrictions on Wednesday night in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and it will remain in force until further notice.

No vehicle will be allowed to enter or leave the district during this period, he said.





During the lockdown, shops and kitchen markets will remain open from 7am until 7pm.





Hospitals, clinics, medicine shops, banks, financial institutions and emergency services will remain out of the purview of the restrictions.





Strict action will be taken against if anyone violates the restrictions, the DC said.





On April 6, the Khulna Metropolitan Police restricted the movement of people and vehicles in the city.

