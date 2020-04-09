Coronavirus: 120 prisoners to be released in Jashore





Some 120 prisoners are set to be released from Jashore Central Jail under a special arrangement in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus among its inmates.

Jail sources said the government releases some prisoners every year under special consideration.

A list of the prisoners who are supposed to be released this time was sent to the higher authorities in Dhaka following the coronavirus outbreak.

Of them, 75 were awarded life imprisonment and they have already served 20 years.





Jailer Tuhin Kanti said the jail authorities recommended the names of 120 prison inmates and they will be released after scrutiny.

