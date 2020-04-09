COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 400,000: Johns Hopkins University









The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 401,166 as of 12:20 local time on Wednesday (1620 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.





A total of 12,936 deaths were reported in the nation, according to the CSSE.





The state of New York recorded 140,386 cases and 5,489 fatalities. In New York City alone, 76,879 cases and 4,009 deaths have been reported, the CSSE data showed.





Other states with over 10,000 cases include New Jersey, Michigan, California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida and Illinois.





Globally, over 180 nations and regions have altogether reported 1,452,378 cases and 83,615 deaths, while over 308,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

