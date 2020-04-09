Quiz Majed to find out those behind Bangabandhu killing: Nasim









Awami League presidium member Mohammed Nasim has demanded that Capt (retd) Abdul Majed, one of the convicted killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, be interrogated to find out those had been behind the August 15 massacre.





“It’ll be exposed through interrogation who had been behind the gruesome murders,” he said.





Nasim, also spokesperson of the AL-led 14-party alliance, made the demand in a video message on Thursday.





Majed was arrested from the city’s Mirpur area early Tuesday and on Wednesday, a court issued the death warrant for him.





Also on the day, President Abdul Hamid turned town the mercy petition filed by Majed, clearing the way for his execution.





On August 15, 1975, Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu and most of his family members were assassinated by a cabal of military men.





Eighteen members of his family, including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons – Captain Sheikh Kamal, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year-old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Naser, peasant leader Abdur Rab Serniabat, youth leader Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, Sukanta Babu, Arif and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, were, among others, were also killed on that fateful night.

Several members of a family in the capital’s Mohammadpur area were killed by artillery shells fired by the killers on the same day.

On November 19, 2009, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty of 12 convicted former army officials for the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members.

Five killers of Bangabandhu – Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed – were hanged in January 2010.

Another killer Aziz Pasha met natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001.

The fugitive killers are former Lt Col Khandaker Abdur Rashid, SHBM Noor Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury, and Risaldar Moslehuddin.





Of them, the government knew the whereabouts of Noor Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin while it was not sure about the other three fugitives -- Rashid, Dalim and Majed.

