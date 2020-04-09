Woman dies from fever in Brahmanbaria









A woman, who had been suffering from fever and cold, died at Ranikhar village in Akhaura upazila early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shipon Begum, 50, wife of Hamdu Mia of the village.

Tahmina Akter Raina, upazila nirbahi officer of Akhaura, said Shipon recently came from Narayanganj and she had been suffering from fever, cold and cough for the last 7-8 days.

She died at her home in the early hours of Thursday, the UNO said, adding that those came in contact with the deceased will be kept in quarantine.





Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ekramullah said samples of the victim will be sent to Dhaka for test.

