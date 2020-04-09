One Natore village goes under self-lockdown









Residents of Jalalabad village in Sadar upazila kept themselves under lockdown from Wednesday night as 21 people of the district returned to the village from Narayanganj.





Besides, eight families in Kafuria, Sultanpur and Notabari villages were kept under home quarantine as 25 people have returned to the villages from different parts of the country including Dhaka.





Civil Surgeon Mohamamd Mizanur Rahman said the health workers are engaged in collecting samples from people suffering from fever or cold samples of two people were collected in the last 24 hours.

