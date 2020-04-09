Sylhet shuts all types of transport









The local administration has imposed a restriction on the plying of all kinds of vehicles, including rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, in the district for two days from Thursday.





The restriction which will end on Friday is aimed at preventing gatherings of people on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight to contain coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Kazi M Emdadul Islam said the decision was taken on Wednesday night as people are roaming here and there despite government’s order to stay home.





The movement of people might see an increase on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, he said, adding that they imposed the restriction for this.





Meanwhile, the operation of public transport remained halted here like elsewhere across the country to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

Leave Your Comments