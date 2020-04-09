2 children in Cumilla found ‘corona positive’ in IEDCR test





Two children at Ziapur village in Burichang upazila of Cumilla found coronavirus positive IEDCR test after the death of their grandmother from the virus infection.





Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Fazal Mir said of one the children is about 7 years’ old while another is four.





Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Shahadat Hossain said Shaheda Khatun, grandmother of the children, died at Kurmitola General Hospital with coronavirus on Sunday.





Later, samples of the two children were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and both tested positive for the virus, Hossain said.





He said they will undergo treatment at home.





Burichang Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohamamd Imrul Hasan said the local administration put the village under lockdown on Tuesday after the children’s father Golam Mostafa and uncle Selim returned home from Dhaka.

