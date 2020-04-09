Govt to provide support to continue fish, meat, egg, milk production: Minister





Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim assured that the government will provide all kinds of support to continue the production of fish, meat, milk and eggs during the coronavirus pandemic.





He came up with the assurance in a video message prepared by the Ministry’s Livestock and Dairy Development Project to create awareness among people. The video was made available for mainstream media and social media on Wednesday.





The Minister urged all to keep milk, egg, fish and meat in their menu as those help boost immunity of people.





He suggested people not to be panicked but to stay aware during this coronavirus pandemic.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 21 deaths from coronavirus and 330 cases as of Thursday.





Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus reached 88,565 as of Thursday.

