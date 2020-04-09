No new dengue patient in 24 hours





No new dengue patient was reported in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to daily update from the DGHS, eight patients are being treated in the capital.

Since the beginning of this year, 280 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 272 had been discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalized across the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people in 2019.

