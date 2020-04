The Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) is set to launch coronavirus testing facilities within the next seven days.





Hospital authorities said they are working to install a laboratory at the microbiology department.





Dr Rezaul Alam, principal of SZRMCH, said the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing machine reached the hospital on Thursday.





“Hopefully, people will be able to get tested within a week,” he said.

