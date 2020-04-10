Published:  11:03 AM, 10 April 2020

Village put under lockdown after man tests positive for coronavirus in Cumilla

Local administration put  Biramkadi village in Titas upazila under lockdown as a resident of the village tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
 
Rasheda Akter, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Titas upazila, said the man aged about 48 has been suffering from fever and cold for four days and he recently came  home from Dhaka.
 
On information, a medical team collected  his samples as per the directives of the local administration and sent those  for test. He was found infected with the virus in the report on Thursday, said Civil Surgeon Dr Niatuzzaman.
 
Now he will receive treatment from  his home and will be sent to isolation after considering his physical condition, he said.
 
Later, the local administration put the whole village under lockdown.


