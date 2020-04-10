Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 95,722









The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 95,722 as of Friday morning.

There have been 1,603,719 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,151, 342 are currently being treated with 49,127 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 356,655 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh reported 21 death from the virus infection and 330 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

Leave Your Comments