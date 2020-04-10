123 Europeans citizens leave Dhaka for home









A total of 123 European citizens left Dhaka for their country on Friday.





A special chartered flight of German government carrying its citizens took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:45pm, said the Civil Aviation authority.













"Team of German Embassy together with EU embassy which organized the charter flight for Germans and Europeans to Frankfurt. Great help by all Bangladeshi organizations and their people," German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz tweeted.





Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink said in a tweet "Today, the @EU in Bangladesh provided support to repatriate some 110 European citizens from #Bangladesh. #WeTakeYouHome #EUSolidarity."













The EU Ambassador deeply thanked the Bangladesh airport and immigration authorities for their precious help in facilitating this charter flight.

