Milon making film stories at home





Bangladeshi showbiz stars are spending idle hours at home after suspending all shooting, like other countries. Some of them are trying to do something different to make the time meaningful and productive.Popular actor Anisur Rahman Milon has been at home quarantine for more than a couple of weeks. But not sitting idly he is writing 3-film story, titled: 'Yes', Red Box' and 'Alo.' And these films will also be directed by him.About writing the film story, Milon said, "I have produced plays and advertisements besides acting. The desire to make films from there has been long ago. Since I am not busy at work, I have arranged the story of the film."





