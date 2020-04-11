'Sisimpur' to be aired in 19 languages





'Sisimpur', Bangladeshi version of the children's favorite television series 'Sesame Street', will be aired in 19 languages. This year's series will be built on public awareness animation on the safety of children and their families.







It is learned that the videos have been dubbed in 19 languages of the world. Videos dubbed in Bengali will be broadcasted through various television channels and social media in Bangladesh.







Confirming the matter, Mohammad Shah Alam, Executive Director of 'Sesame Workshop', said: "This year's video will be based on Elmo's hand washing songs. 'Sisimpur' friends will teach the proper rules of sneezing and how to take care of others by taking care of yourself."





'Sisimpur' friends will tell more about when to wash hands? For example - after sneezing and coughing, before eating, after sports, after using the latrine, he also said.

