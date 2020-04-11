Coronavirus epidemic-both a health and an economic concern

Scientists are working relentlessly to find an effective treatment for Covid-19.





COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is a newly discovered infectious disease caused by a new virus that has not been previously identified in humans anywhere around the world.







To all intents and purposes, China is the hub of the epidemic which broke out in Wuhan city- the capital of Hubei province in November, 2019. China is the 2nd largest economy of the world and the largest trading partner of Bangladesh which imports most of its raw materials from China.





WHO (World Health Organization) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Metaphorically, the entire world economy in general and Bangladesh in particular have fallen a victim to severe cold in the wake of sneezing by China- the epicenter of COVID-19.







Globally, till April 8, 2020, around 200 countries have been affected with 16.1 lakh patients. Meanwhile, the death toll exceeded 96,000 worldwide.







And only in China 3336 patients died. So far as Bangladesh is concerned, 21 death cases along with 330patients infected with the disease have been reported as on April 9, 2020. Although, China is the hub of the deadly virus, it is Italy which has been worst hit with 18279 causalities (followed by China).





Coronavirus disease has posed both a health as well as an economic concern. No vaccine has yet been discovered to prevent the disease. The only way out is to avoid the situations that increase the likelihood of being exposed to the virus.







These include: avoiding contact with people who are sick / avoiding touching one's own eyes, nose, mouth etc./ covering the saliva and other body wastes expelled through cough and sneeze with a tissue to be thrown in the waste tub/ cleaning and disinfecting the frequently touched objects using a regular spray/ washing hands with soap especially before meals and after going to toilet and sneezing along with blowing nose.





China enjoys an economically important status for international travel on business purposes. Veritably, millions of companies around the world rely on products manufactured by the regions lying in China which are now worst hit by the virus.





In view of the dreadful virus, the Chinese Govt. is worried about the faltering growth that has hit the bottom ever since 1990 when China was isolated in the wake of Tianammen Square Massacre (The students led a demonstration calling for free speech, free press and democracy in China.







The students marched through Beijing to Tiammen Square where they were halted in a bloody crackdown initiated by the Chinese Govt. on June 4 and 5, 1989). One estimate revealed the fact that by the end of February, 2020 in China, only 2/3rd of total industrial capacity was utilized.







According to a recent forecast, China's GDP growth rate during the 1st quarter (Jan- March, 2020) is expected to drop to 3% (as compared to 6.4% attained during the corresponding period of the last year).







In this connection it needs to be mentioned that in USA, more than 3 dozen airlines have cut their flights to and from mainland China. PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) suspended flights to Beijing. Other airlines also followed on by suspending flights to and from China to avoid the possibility of further spread of the malignant disease.





In case of Bangladesh, the ADB (Asian Development Bank) made a forecast that the GDP might fall by 1.1% (equivalent to a decline by 3.02 billion US dollar).







The epidemic will lead to a twin economic concern for Bangladesh- a fall in GDP on the one hand, and a drop in employment on the other pushing 8.95 lakh people out of work.







Additionally, as per UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) report, a sudden fall in import of intermediate inputs manufactured by China may involve additional cost for Bangladesh to the tune of about 136 crore taka ($ 16 million).







More importantly, China's major bridge engineer company (involved in the construction of the Padma bridge project) is headquartered in the Wuhan city of China- the hub of the coronavirus disease. As there is little hope of immediate return of the Chinese workers, the progress of the Padma Bridge construction will be uncertain.





To conclude, we are now at war to fight the hidden and the dreadful enemy. The experts assert that the peak period of the hidden enemy massively killing the infected people worldwide, might last for the next 2 weeks. More people may fall a victim to the deadly virus. The Govt. alone cannot fight and halt the spread of the deadly virus.







All classes of people of the society- all political parties irrespective of their ideological differences and all religious communities irrespective of their faiths must come forward and work in tandem till the dreadful virus is totally exterminated from our golden land.





The writer is a former General Manager of Credit Information Bureau, Bangladesh Bank





Leave Your Comments