Why do we need security forces to keep us indoors?





Once again, the government declared that with the help of the Army and other security officials would ensure that people remain at their homes until 11 April 2020. We think it is a time-bound and smart move from the Bangladesh Government.





In the last phase, when the security officials started to force people to remain indoors, there were some wrong approaches from bothsecurity official's andpeople. However, there were many subtle moves and incidences by the government and security officials to keep the people indoors.







Why do we need security people to keep the people indoors? Didn't we understand the devastating effects of the COVID-19? We have seen that Italy, Spain, and the USA are the worst victim of this virus. On average more than six to seven hundred people are dying every day in each of these countries. The present system of those countries hasbroken down.







I think we did not understand the effects since it is not happening to us, yet. We see the number of infected people is increasing slow but steadily. Many people have died with the symptoms of COVID-19, but they were not examined before or after their death.







People are hoping that nothing will happen, but I don't see any scientific reason why it will not happen to us what is already happening in other countries like Italy, Spain, and the USA.







Some people are on the streets, and they have a very valid reason, which is their earning. A significant majority of the population in this country are depending on the informal sector. In addition, many works as a day laborer. And there is another group who isan entrepreneur.







These three groups cover a significant portion of the contributors to our economy. And they depend on their daily income or functioning of their business. That means when they don't function, they don't earn and get the money for living.







However, the government has allowed operating the grocery stores, raw food items, and pharmacies. These are life-saving stores. While people are athome, they will need food, and in emergency cases, they will need some primary medications. Nevertheless, the shops are not quite crowded, and the business owners are complaining about their loss since people are not going out. Moreover, they don't have to earn for the moment.







However, we have seen reports in different national newspapers that the tea stalls are opened in para and mahalla-s. We have seen young and adults, especially men, are sitting in those tea stalls and having fun talks. When they are being asked about their purpose of being outside during this lockdown, then they say any logical reason for being outside.





It means their lack of respect for the law of the land. Situation changes when there are people from security forces and the administration, and once they are gone, people come back to their same spot. They are not even afraid of the Coronavirus might spread through them.







We see two different types of people who are outside. One group is looking for their living, and other groups of people are just for fun time spending. However, you must stay indoors to keep your soundings safe. Because COVID-19 maybe not be harmful to you and might not do a lot of damage to your body, but if you carry this virus to other people who already have health conditions or heart disease, that is a big problem for them.







We see in most of the countries where people are dying in massive numbers, and most of the victims are older people. In Italy, the doctors are deciding who has a better chance to survive will get the treatment, and who has less chance to survive will not get the treatment.







Because of the overwhelming pressure of patients, they are now in a shortage of medical facilities. In the UK,doctors are convincing older people to give their ventilation machines to comparatively younger people who have more chances to survive.







Whereas we have heard in many cases, the hospitals are not taking any COVID-19 patients. We have seen in newspapers and mainstream mediathat the family members of the patient with brain hemorrhagehad to go to different hospitals. Still, the hospitals didn't take the patient, and the next day morning, the patient died without propermedical treatment.







Until now, the Bangladesh government has done an excellent job in controlling the spread of COVID-19. However, it is a long walk to go to end this disaster.







On the other hand, our general public has less literacy on pandemic diseases and COVID-19. This is why they are now taking this issue seriously. However, if it spreads in Bangladesh as it has in other Western countries, we don't know what will happen here and how to handle the situation.







We need to make them (the people who are outside) aware of the devastating effects of COVID-19 and itsafter-effects. It seems people are not informed enough about deadly effects. Inaddition, there are some misinformation, fake news, and rumors related to the spread of this virus.







We think the government is doing an excellent job of stopping the spread of this deadly virus. However, we have also seen some mismanagement in hospitals and lack of testing kit and personal protective equipment (PPE).



Since the situation is still under control in Bangladesh, we as a citizen should abide by the rules from the government. And for those who have to go out in public places should wear enough protection even it is not for you butus. Those who are going outside without valid reasons, please think about the vulnerable member of your family.













The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: (We acknowledge different sources with gratitude)The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected]

