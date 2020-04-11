Covid-19 outbreak is Beijing's plan for 'world domination'



Brazil's education minister Abraham Weintraub recently voiced his doubts that the COVID-19 outbreak, which first occurred in China, will benefit Beijing's "plan for world domination".





The Minister expressed his opinion in a Twitter post where he imitated a Chinese accent. The tweet was later deleted. "Geopolitically, who will come out stronger from this global crisis?" he wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Who in Brazil is allied with this infallible plan for world domination?", reported The Guardian.





The episode has triggered a major row between the two nations.





China's ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming condemned the comment and tweeted: "The Chinese side awaits an official statement from the Brazilian side on the words made by the min. of education, member of the Brazilian government. We are aware that our people are on the same side in resisting racist words and safeguarding our friendship."





The row comes as Brazil, like many countries, is hoping to source more medical equipment from China to deal with Covid-19, reported The Guardian.





The Brazilian leader Weintraub said in an interview that he stood by his tweet and called on China to do more to help fight the pandemic.





Brazil, whose biggest trading partner is China, is the Latin American country hit hardest by the new coronavirus with 16,188 confirmed cases and 820 deaths, according to worldometers.info.



Since the pandemic emerged, Brazil-China ties have been strained, notably by a series of tweets by President Jair Bolsonaro's son Eduardo, a federal lawmaker. Eduardo Bolsonaro criticised the Chinese "dictatorship" for its handling of the outbreak in March, read the British newspaper report.





The virus is believed to have originally erupted from the Chinese city of Wuhan and now it has reached almost all the countries int he world, killing people and leaving a deep impact on economy.







