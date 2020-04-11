DU offers free telemedicine service for all





Dhaka University (DU) has launched free telemedicine service for the people in the wake of deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.







Department of Biomedical Physics and Technology of the university introduced the service, said a press release on Friday. People will be able to consult with MBBS and other specialized physicians for ailments over mobile phone, whether it is related to coronavirus or not.





All concerned are requested to contact through hotline number 09666707081 from 9:00am to 8:00pm every day for free medical consultation.





A total of 30 doctors are currently working for the service hoping that more will join soon.





The free medical consultation program will be conducted under the supervision of chairman of Biomedical Physics and Technology department Prof Muhammad Abdul Kadir and honorary Prof Khondkar Siddique-e-Rabbani.





Private IP telephone company 'Bdcom' has facilitated the auto-hunting telephone service in this regard.





To join this telemedicine service, interested doctors are requested to fill up a form from the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelg83mfotCLHJzYYpvX7BkcwGLqZYJOQUqb6d6RK2qt3LQ/viewform









For more details they have been asked to contact with the email





Besides, to establish rural entrepreneurial medical centers, the interested people of the area are requested to fill up the form using://bmpt.du.ac.bd/telemedicine this link.For more details they have been asked to contact with the email [email protected]

