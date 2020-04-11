Germany records largest single-day death toll



Germany recorded it highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus Friday after 266 people died. The figure represents an increase of 20 more deaths than the previous day, marking the largest increase in the country's outbreak so far. Health officials report more than 118,200 COVID-19 cases in the country and 2,607 deaths. About 5,300 new cases were diagnosed within the past 24 hours.





While Germany has the fifth most coronavirus cases, its death toll is much smaller than that of countries with a similar number of cases, thanks in part to a wide-scale testing program to identify cases in the population.







Globally, nearly 97,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and more than 1.6 million cases have been reported. The U.S. has the most cases, with about 466,300, and Italy has the most deaths, with about 18,300. France has about 500 more cases of the virus than Germany, but it's death toll is more than four times higher at 12,228.





German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged people to continue good social distancing practices, especially over Easter weekend, adding that the number of cases of the coronavirus is declining slightly.





''The latest developments in the figures regarding the spread of the virus give reason for cautious hope," CNN quoted Merkel as saying. "The coronavirus curve is flattening out slightly and the number of those currently infected is declining slightly.''





Despite the chancellor's glimmer of hope, she said that COVID-19 will be "with us some time to come" and a decision on loosening restrictions in the country would be made based on a scientific study to be published next week.



