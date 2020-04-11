India lifts ban on HCQ export



Global leaders have greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to lift recent ban on exporting Hydroxyc-holorquine (HCQ). India is the largest producer of the medicine.







Hydroxycholorquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 Coronavirus patients in New York.







According to Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), the country manufactures 70 percent of the world supply of Hydroxycholorquine. After India lifted the ban on export, US President Donald Trump on twitter said, ''PM Modi's leadership is not only helping India but the whole humanity in the fight against Corona virus.''







Similar messages from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressing public gratitude for the timely assistance provided by India have been doing the rounds in social media.







In a post on twitter, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapakse thanked the Indian PM for the generous support after India sent a 10-ton consignment of essential life saving medicines including HCQ and Paracetamol to Sri Lanka.









Other world leaders too have joined in congratulating Indian PM Modi especially from countries like Britain, Spain, UK and Germany which are the worst affected with the COVID-19 pandemic which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2019.





Even before India started exporting the drug, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously interacting with 15 Heads of State since the outbreak of Coronavirus infection to chalk out a global strategy to deal with the scourge that has crippled all nations of the world and devastated the world economy.







The list of leaders includes US President Donald Trump; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; French President Emmanuel Macron; Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro; Russian President Vladmir Putin, Abu Dhabi Prince Al Nahian; Qatar's Sheikh Tamim Bin Samad Al Thani; Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and the Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman.



India has already received requests from 30 countries including Latin America and Europe to supply the medicine HCQ in their fight against COVID-19.







New Delhi is planning to dispatch the medicine to some of its immediate neighbors like Mauritius, Seychelles and Bahrain. The medicine is being seen as a game changer in the fight against COVID-19 crisis.







