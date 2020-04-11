PM calls for enhancing global cooperation to fight coronavirus



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for bolstering international cooperation to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.





She made the call in a letter of appreciation she wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping, extending gratitude to China for providing medical supplies to Bangladesh and helping the country better prepare for the epidemic, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said Thursday, reports UNB.



In the letter, Prime Minister Hasina extended her gratitude to President Xi and the people and government of China for providing large quantities of testing kits, masks, PPE and infrared thermometers to Bangladesh.





The Prime Minister also thanked the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation for contributing hundreds of thousands of masks and testing reagents.







"The Chinese support will go a long way in detecting cases as well as protecting our medical professionals," Sheikh Hasina said expressing her firm conviction that the people and government of China will stand by the people of Bangladesh during this global crisis.





In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and its success in flattening the curve, the Prime Minister said that China has set an example for the whole world and Bangladesh is taking cue from Chinese experience.







In the letter, Sheikh Hasina also urged the Chinese President to play a leading role in mobilizing global leadership to address this unprecedented challenge.





