Only a funeral unit can preserve dignity of bodies

A photograph depicting three people carrying a body on their shoulders to the burial site in Sunamganj went viral on Thursday.





They did it as the villagers did not allow them to use a coffin for fear of being infected by coronavirus because the youth had died from COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday.







Experts have suggested that the government form a specialized unit entrusted with the responsibility of burying the bodies of people succumbing to the pandemic.







Mufti Fayezullah, Secretary General of Islami Oikya Jote, told The Asian Age,''Any kind of derogatory attitude to a dead person or an ailing person goes completely against the spirit of Islam. Such acts would take place during the period of Jahiliyat (period before Islam) and were banned with the advent of Islam.''



The Islamic scholar also said, '' A specialized unit comprising Islamic scholars and trained people could be formed at upazila or thana levels to bury bodies when people decline to bury them from fear of being infected.''







Islam always emphasizes showing humanitarian attitudes to humankind, said Mufti Fayezullah, who is also a Joint General Secretary of Hefazate Islam.



Professor N C Bhowmik, acting president of Hindu Buddist Christian Unity Council said, ''The government should come forward to ensure smooth funerals of those die from coronavirus symptoms.''



Professor Dr A B M Abdullah, a medicine specialist at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), termed instances of showing dishonor to dead bodies as totally inhuman and advised that those who felt insecure about burying bodies should inform the governmental authorities so that proper measures could be taken.







In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have banned funeral gatherings as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the bug.







Spain officially prohibited funeral gatherings a couple of days ago and said no more than three people could be involved in any burial.





Italy has also banned gatherings at funeral rituals to contain the spread of coronavirus.





The bug which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed more than 97,000 people around the globe. It has infected at least 1,632,000 people in 210 countries and territories, including Bangladesh.





Italy tops the list of deaths with at least 18,000 casualties followed by the USA with more than 17,000 people. Spain has recorded at least 15,000 deaths, followed by France with more than 12,000 deaths. The UK has lost nearly 10,000 people.





