Babylon Group will stand beside its workers



Country's one of the business conglomerate Babylon Group has announced that it will stand beside its workers.







The business group also protested misleading and false information on some media about its sister concerns Aboni Fashions Limited and Babylon Casual Wear Limited through social media which created mixed reaction about the two companies.





The release said that Aboni Fashions Limited and Babylon Casual Wear Limited announced lay-off from April 6 to April 14, 2020. It didn't terminate any workers. The two companies also paid salaries of the worker on April 7 through mobile banking.







Babylon Group also said it has been doing business for 34 years with reputation and it will always stay with its workers.





