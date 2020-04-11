Man dies in Bhola with fever, breathing problems





A man died from fever and breathing problems at Charumed in Lalmohan upazila on Friday night.

After the death of Abul Kalam, 50, two villages were locked down, said Dr Mohsin Khan, resident medical officer of Lalmohan Health Complex.

He said the wife of Kalam’s elder son, who is a garment worker, returned from Dhaka seven days ago.





Kalam had been suffering from fever, diarrhoea and breathing complications for the last five days, the RMO said, adding that he was taken to the upazila health complex on Friday noon as his condition deteriorated where doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital.





He, however, died on the way to the district hospital, Mohsin said.

However, Kalam was buried without informing the administration and hospital authorities.

On information, Gachhogram and Kashmir villages as well as two houses of Forazganj union were locked down.

Kalam’s samples that were collected before his death at Lalmohan Health Complex will be sent to Barishal on Saturday for test, said the RMO.

