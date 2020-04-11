Cop in Kishoreganj found corona positive in IEDCR test: Civil surgeon





A sub-inspector of Bhairab Police Station in Kishoreganj tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, said the civil surgeon of the district.





Following the detection of the coronavirus, 15 colleagues of the police officer and five doctors were sent on institutional quarantine.





Besides, the local administration has cut the communications of the upazila with other parts of the country to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.





A public notice was issued on Friday in this regard.





As per the notice, no-one will be allowed to enter or leave the upazila until further notice.





Besides, the upazila administration identified the places where the SI moved in the last few days and marked those hoisting red flags. The places include the police officer’s mess-house, the alley where the mess-house is situated, female and male wards of Bhairab Health Complex, office of its resident medical officer, a private hospital, Akbarnagar Bazar, Chalwkbazar, and Kalikaprasad and Shibpur unions.





It was learned that the SI went to the private hospital first after he fell ill. As his condition did not improve, he approached the upazila health complex where doctors suggested test for coronavirus.





Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, civil surgeon of the district, said people who came in contact with the SI will be brought under surveillance and their samples will also be collected for test, if necessary.





He also said a total of 22 samples were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka from Bhairab.





They received the results of 17 samples where only the police officer was found to be positive, the civil surgeon said, adding that he was sent to Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments