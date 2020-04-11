Switzerland supports Bangladesh’s COVID-19 response





Switzerland on Saturday said it stands by Bangladesh in facing and implementing an effective response plan with a support of approximately Tk 25 crore as nations around the globe suffer from challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Switzerland has already earmarked 2.8 million CHF or approximately Tk 25 crore for immediate response activities in Bangladesh, which will be implemented through local and international partner organisations, said the Swiss Embassy in Dhaka.





In collaboration with the government of Bangladesh, civil society, development partners and donor organisations, Switzerland said it continues to evaluate additional response activities to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 risks in Bangladesh even better and faster.





Switzerland has committed 14.4 million CHF or Tk 126 crore to the UN’s global COVID-19 appeal as well as the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement (IFCR and ICRC).





The number of deaths in Bangladesh due to coronavirus is now 27, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





A total of 94 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 24 hours till Friday, raising the number of such cases in the country to 424.

