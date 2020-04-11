Seven test coronavirus positive in Munshiganj: Civil surgeon





Seven people, including two women, have tested positive for coronavirus in Munshiganj, said the civil surgeon of the district.





“Sixteen samples were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on April 8. Of them, seven people were found positive for coronavirus,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Kalam Azad.





Among those detected, two are women hailing from Sadar and Sirajdikhan upazilas while the rest include a sub-assistant community medical officer of Gazaria Health Complex, two men from Tungibari and another from Sreenagar upazila.

Most of them were infected from Narayanganj, the civil surgeon said.

He also said the emergency department of Gazaria hospital has been closed after its staff tested coronavirus positive.





Besides, he was sent to Dhaka, Dr Azad said, adding that the condition of those infected was not critical.

