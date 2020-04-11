Padma Bridge’s 28th span installed; 4.2 km now visible





About 4,200 metres of the much-hyped Padma Bridge has become visible with the installation of its 28th span on Saturday.





The 4B span, weighing 3,200 tonnes, was installed on pillars 20 and 21 of the bridge around 9am, said Executive Engineer (Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Quader.





There are only two spans to be installed at the Zanjira point. The two spans -- 5A and 5B -- will be installed on pillars 25, 26 and 27, he said.





Earlier, the 27th span was installed on March 28.





According to the Padma Bridge authorities, 13 more spans are yet be installed to make the whole 6.15-km Padma Bridge visible.





On January 20, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the bridge will be opened to traffic by 2021.





Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.

Leave Your Comments