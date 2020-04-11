OMS rice seizure: UP member, 5 others sued in Thakurgaon





A case has been filed against six people, including a union parishad member, at Baliadangi Police Station over the seizure of 630 sacks government rice.





Baliadangi Upazila Food Controller Nikhil Chandra Barman filed the case on Thursday night.





The accused are- UP member Kulsum Begum, Panna Kawser, Amirul Islam, Samirul Islam, Abdur Rashid and Jamirul Islam.





After filing the case, the upazila administration in a drive seized another 269 sacks of rice, said Khairul Alam Sumon, Baliadangi upazila nirbahi officer.





Following the incident, five warehouses of two mills have been seized, he added.

Leave Your Comments