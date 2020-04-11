Two more coronavirus cases detected in Chattogram: Official





The number of coronavirus patients has climbed to seven in Chattogram as two more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday night, said an official.





The district administration locked down the houses of the two new patients in Shib Bari lane under Firingi Bazar and Dakkhin Khulsi at midnight after Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) confirmed the cases around 9:30pm, said Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Chattogram divisional director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

One of the two patient is 35 while the other 50, he said, adding that now the total cases in the district has risen to seven.









Leave Your Comments