Corona: PM’s videoconference with districts under Barisal, Khulna divisions





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a videoconference with officials of the districts under Barisal and Khulna divisions to discuss the present COVID-19 there.

"The videoconference will take place at 10am from PM's official residence Ganobhaban," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Saturday.

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the programme live, he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held videoconferences with officials of the districts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

