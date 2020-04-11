Ensure TV journalists’ health security, pay dues, salaries: Minister





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday urged journalist leaders and television managing committees to ensure health security and pay dues for those working at private channels.





He made the call while speaking to leaders of Broadcast Journalist Centre at his residence.





Journalists have been working with risk during this global pandemic crisis, the minister said, adding that they have spoken about ensuring health safety for scribes.





Speaking about coronavirus infection of some media workers, the minister said many journalists are working with risk while some of them are sent to quarantine.





Informed by Broadcast Journalist Centre that some TV channels were not paying due salaries, Mahmud urged the managing committees to pay journalists’ dues and salaries “even if you face any problems during this situation.”





“We’ve been working to find ways to ensure health security for journalists who are working with risk,” he added.





Broadcast Journalist Centre President Rezwanul Haque Raja and its Secretary Shakil Ahmed, among others, were present there.





Earlier in the day, 47 employees of Independent TV, who had been in isolation, completed the quarantine. They were sent to home-quarantine on April 3 after one of their colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.





Bangladesh reported three deaths and 58 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

