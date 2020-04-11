Envoys of Muslim countries donate basic food items for poor





Ambassadors of the Muslim countries stationed in Dhaka on Saturday donated six metric tonnes of basic food items to Bangladesh for the poor people who are facing difficulties because of the coronavirus crisis.

The food donation was handed over to Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous at State guesthouse Padma in presence of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The Foreign Minister thanked the ambassadors for the support.





Ambassador of Palestine Yousef S Y Ramadan, Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Ambassador of Egypt Walid Ahmed Shamseldin and Indonesian Ambassador Rina Prihtyasmiarsi Soemarno were present on behalf of the Muslim countries.

Ambassador of Palestine said such support for the people will continue.

The basic food items will be distributed among the poor people.





