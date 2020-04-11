Public transport services suspended until Apr 25





The public transport services will remain suspended until April 25 in line with the extended general holiday.





The government took the decision to prevent further transmission of novel coronavirus in the country, a press release from Roads and Highways Division said Saturday.





However, important services, including food supplies, daily commodities, fuel, medicine, transport related to medicine, agriculture goods, fertilisers, fisheries, animal and livestock, baby foods, and essential items will continue as usual.





The government declared a general holiday from March 26 and suspended mass transport to tackle coronavirus outbreak. It shut down educational institutions, banned gatherings, imposed restriction on movement and urged people to stay indoors to help the country fight the virus.

